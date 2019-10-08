Inmate commits suicide days before sentencing for sexually assaulting his daughter

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is reporting that a 46-year-old man, who an inmate in the county jail, has committed suicide days before he was scheduled to be sentenced for committing sexual assault on his daughter.
Deputies say that around midnight on Tuesday morning they were conducting cell checks when they found Mark Suiter in his cell with a sheet tied around his neck. According to reports, deputies quickly called for assistance and found Suiter unresponsive in the cell.
Deputies say they removed the sheet from his neck began conducting CPR on him. EMS was notified and arrived to continue to try to revive the man but he was pronounced deceased at 12:27 a.m.
Deputies say they found a suicide note inside his cell and detectives determined the scene was consistent with suicide by hanging and that he was not on suicide watch.
According to court documents, he was awaiting sentencing for committing sexual assault on his daughter between January 2011 and December 2015 and the sentencing was scheduled for Friday, October 11th.
According to deputies, on January 22, 2017 the young girl’s mother contacted MCSO to report that Suiter had sexually assaulted the girl on multiple occasions. Deputies say that she said that the incidents started when the girl was seven years old and continued until she was 11 when the mother and Suiter reportedly separated.
During the investigation, the girl was taken to Manatee Children’s Services for a forensic interview. Deputies say that Suiter would hurt her by anally raping her which would cause her to scream. Reports say that the girl said this only happened twice because of the screaming, but he would start raping her “the other way.”
The girl said in the interview that because of this she had to go to the hospital because of bleeding in her vaginal area. According to deputies, the girl said she lied to doctors and them something about a marker being the cause of the bleeding because Suiter threatened her that she told about what happened that she would be removed and never see her mother and brother again.
Deputies say that Suiter denied ever doing anything inappropriate to his daughter and that her mother was making up lies and being vindictive.
Suiter was arrested and booked into the Manatee County Jail on December 28, 2017 on sexual assault charges. He was found guilty on those charges last month.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.