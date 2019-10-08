First Alert Weather: Rain chance remains high for two days

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Rain chances remain high today as deep moisture, a trough of low pressure and daytime heating combine to produce scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms. The rains will build mostly in the afternoon and early evening. The number of storms will be reduced a bit from yesterday’s heavy rains. The trough that helped to produce those rains is slowly moving off to the northeast and into the coastal Atlantic waters. This is a system the Hurricane Center gives only very slight chances for development.