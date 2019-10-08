Cornerstone Premium Foods recalls frozen blackberries after testing positive for noro-virus

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Check your freezer because we have a recall alert for you this morning.
Cornerstone Premium Foods is recalling a product containing frozen blackberries.
The FDA says the frozen blackberries were reported to have tested positive for noro-virus.
It’s a highly contagious virus and can cause severe nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.
No illnesses have been reported so far. This product was sold to various retailers in nine states including Florida.
