Community meeting scheduled next week for Bobby Jones Golf Club future

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - You have a chance to voice your opinion on the future of the Bobby Jones Golf Club.
The City of Sarasota has plans to renovate 36 of the 45 holes.
The remaining 50 acres will be turned into park land, and the entire 300-acre property is now being considered for permanent conservation protecting it from future development.
The city wants to know how you envision Bobby Jones as a conservation area.
You’re invited to a community meeting next Tuesday at 6:00 p.m.
It will be at the Bobby Jones Golf Club Clubhouse.
