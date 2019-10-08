Centre Shops Plaza reopened in Longboat Key

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - The all clear notice has been given for the gas leak in Longboat Key and Centre Shops Plaza has been reopened.
Town of Longboat Key Fire Rescue and Police Departments shut down the plaza on 5370 Gulf of Mexico drive in after detecting a gas leak in one of the businesses in the area after emergency personnel initially responded to the scene earlier on Tuesday morning after receiving information about a gas odor in the plaza.
TECO arrived to the plaza soon after to help get the gas leak under control and is once again open.
