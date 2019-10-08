Census and other Sarasota employers to hire hundreds on Wednesday morning at job fair

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Wednesday, Sarasota and Bradenton’s top employers will be hiring on the spot in all fields at the Sarasota JobLink Job Fair.
These fields include medical, insurance, customer service, sales, professional, warehouse, accounting and education.
The job fair will be taking place at the Hyatt Place Lakewood Ranch near University Town Center from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
Employers who will be present include the U.S. Census Bureau, Bankers Life, Alorica, Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Amazon, etc.
Over 150 jobs will be available and lunch will even be provided for those who attend to promote networking with employers.
