Bradenton now offering single stream recycling

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - In Manatee County, the City of Bradenton is moving to single-stream recycling.
The change began on October 1st.
The city announced this type of recycling will allow citizens to recycle materials in the same container.
The new recycling containers are on order and will be delivered to homeowners over a three-year period.
Until receiving a new container, customers will be able to use their existing containers, but without the need to separate the contents.
