First Alert Weather: Rain back in the forecast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A trough of low pressure will advance toward Florida while moisture increases from the south. The trough will move into Florida today then exit to the northeast tomorrow. The combination of low pressure and moisture will bring good chances for showers and thunderstorms for the next few days. The majority of the showers will occur in the second half of the day and some heavy downpours are possible. A front will approach from the west over the next 24 hours and move into north Florida tomorrow.