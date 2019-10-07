‘Community Canopy’ program offering free tree trees to reduce energy bills is underway

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The “Community Canopy” program which offers free trees has returned to the City of Sarasota. This is the sixth program of this sort for the city.
The program offers the trees to help expand the urban canopy while reducing residents’ energy bills. The city, in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation, will be giving away a total of 100 trees to residents for free. Throughout the years, more than 800 trees have been given away and planted to improve the urban canopy and help with climate mitigation and adaptation efforts.
The program began on Sunday at midnight and two trees per household can be reserved during this first-come, first-serve basis giveaway while the supplies are there. City residents can reserve their free trees at this website. To be eligible to participate, you must reside in the City of Sarasota limits.
Four species of trees will be offered:
- Little gem magnolia
- Dahoon holly
- Sweetbay magnolia
- Baldcypress
All of the species are native trees are sourced from within Florida, and the trees will be delivered to the resident’s home in a one-gallon container.
For more information about the program, contact the Arbor Day Foundation at 855-234-3801.
