Some Cooler, Wetter Weather On the Way

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - More moisture is on tap for our area and here is how it is all shaping up...a cold front to our north has washed out and a weak trough of low pressure from the Bahamas is shifting west and moving over Florida on Monday.
The upper low over the Bahamas region will merge with an approaching trough of low pressure from the northwest and these forces will combine to bring deep moisture and high rainfall chances beginning on Monday, with 60-70 percent chance in place.
Cooler weather will result with highs in the upper 80′s through Thursday.
Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 70′s. All the way through Thursday, rain chances will be elevated to 40%-60% for showers and a few storms.
air moves in bringing about some comfortable conditions in time for next weekend.
