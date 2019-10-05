$14,000 dollars from iconic Siesta Key Oyster Bar walls donated to Bahamas hurricane relief

SIESTA KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - The devastion from Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas last month was unimaginable. Siesta Key Oyster Bar donating $14,000 dollars, taking the dollar bills off their iconic walls and giving it to hurricane relief.
“Beginning on September when we started seeing all of the footage coming back from the Bahamas and just about the destruction after news and media was able to get in there after the storm, it just became very apparent to us that we needed to do something,” said Kristin Hale, General Manager of Siesta Key Oyster Bar.
That something was having staff start pulling money off the walls. The dollar bills and other amounts are plastered on the walls and ceilings of the restaurant area. It’s become custom for people from all over the world decorate the money and then have it stapled to the walls and ceiling.
“We were so impressed, the staff here is amazing, everything they do," said Paul & G Lemieux, a couple visiting from Canada. People put money up here to remember themselves, now it’s actually going to help some other people, so that’s pretty cool”
This is a favorite spot of Lynn Stohr and her husband anytime they come to the Suncoast from Cleveland.
“I think it’s wonderful, absolutely heartwarming,” said Stohr.
Many of the walls that used to be covered with the money now have room for more dollar bills. The remaining bills will stay in place for the time being.
The Siesta Key Oyster Bar now has a goal of $15,000. They are continuing to take donations for this hurricane relief.
