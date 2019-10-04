Worker injured when circular saw cuts into his leg at Venice job site

A man was injured Friday, October 4, 2019 at a job site in Venice when a circular saw cut into his leg. (Source: City of Venice)
By ABC7 Staff | October 4, 2019 at 11:57 AM EDT - Updated October 4 at 12:01 PM

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A worker was injured Friday when a circular saw cut into his leg at a job site in Venice.

It happened along Laurel Road, where the new Sarasota Memorial Hospital is being built. Firefighters were called around 9:15am when a man in his 20s working on the second floor of the building suffered a severe laceration to his leg from a circular saw.

The patient was stabilized before being brought to the ground by a ladder truck, then flown to Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota.

