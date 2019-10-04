Sarasota Planning Board votes in favor of expansion plans for Selby Gardens

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This is a victory for Selby Gardens, but the debate over this project is just heating up.
A 92 million dollar expansion plan at Selby Gardens getting the green light from the Sarasota Planning Board. The proposed project includes a five-story garage and rooftop restaurant. It’s something that still needs approval from the city commission
“We’re just so thrilled that the planning board so fit to recommend the approval our master site plan," said Jennifer Rominiecki, President and CEO of Selby Gardens. "We worked for more than two years and made lots of changes in response to feedback we’ve received.”
There have been lots of people on both sides of this issue. Supporters say this expansion will be a big boost to one of the area’s most popular attractions. Opponents say this structure will bring in more noise and traffic.
“The mass density, intensity size and scale of the garage and restaurant, it’s a commercial intrusion into a residential neighborhood,” said Susan Chapman, a neighbor and former city commissioner.
Next up, this goes in front of city commissioners on October 28th at 1:30 at city hall. That’s when a public hearing will be held as well.
