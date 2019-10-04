NAACP Freedom Awards honors residents making a difference in the Sarasota community

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An exciting night for the Sarasota NAACP this evening as they hosted the 34th annual Freedom Awards Banquet.
Hundreds of people attending the gala at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota, honoring numerous people who are making a big difference in the community. The night featuring dinner, entertainment and awards being presented to the honorees which focused on the Rising Star, Lifetime Achievement and many others
A large group of dignitaries on hand for the event as well as the sponsors who helped make this night happen including our team from ABC 7.
“We take the time to show appreciation and gratitude to those individuals that make the fabric of a community that Sarasota is, and make it a safe, nurturing and a better place for all to live,” said Trevor Harvey, President of the Sarasota NAACP. “This our way of saying hey thank you for giving of your time, your talent.”
“I really don’t know what to say, but I think it’s nice and I appreciate being honored,” Nancy Jenkins, a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award."
The Sarasota NAACP Freedom Awards Banquet is held annually around this time of the year.
