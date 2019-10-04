First Alert Weather: Rain chances starting to increase

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An increase in moisture and an afternoon sea breeze will bring a few fair-weather clouds to an otherwise mostly sunny day. A few clouds could produce a passing shower after 2 pm but most of us will not see any showers today. Over the weekend the rain chances will go up due to increased moisture in the upper atmosphere and a backdoor cold front that will fall apart over central Florida.
Rain chances will be better next work week as another front approaches and stalls just to our south. Moisture will also ride up from the south and east and that combination will bump rain chances to 60%
