First Alert Weather - Hot Weekend But Rain Ahead!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you like the summer heat then you better get out and enjoy it this weekend because rain and more seasonal weather is on the way. This weekend temperatures will stay in the low 90s under mainly sunny skies with low rain chances. Monday it will still be hot with a high of 90 but rain chances increase to 50%. Monday through Tuesday a weak cold front will pass through the Suncoast bringing mostly cloudy skies and a 60% chance of rain through Wednesday. Temperatures will drop a few degrees into the upper 80s. Thursday skies become partly sunny as showers begin to dry up. High 88. Friday, it’s mainly sunny with a seasonal high of 87. The air will feel much drier.