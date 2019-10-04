City of Sarasota selects potential new vendor for Lido Beach’s concession stand

LIDO KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - Changes are coming to the Lido Beach Pavilion area over the next few months.
Repairs on the concession stand started Monday. Those improvements include putting a new vent hood in the kitchen and putting on an aluminum roof. The inside of the concession stand will also be renovated. Currently, the inside has lights held up by zip ties, grease stains, as well as missing tiles.
Renovations on the concession stand should be complete by December.
Also on Monday, the contract with the vendor of the concession stand ended. The City of Sarasota's Parks and Recreation Director, Jerry Fogle, said the city has selected a potential new vendor. He said the city still needs to finalize negotiations and get the final approval by city commissioners. But, Fogle said they're hoping the current owners of Bevardi's Salute in Downtown Sarasota will take over the concession stand.
"The coolest thing about the potential vendor that was selected is that they have been in Sarasota for about nine years. They have a restaurant here in Downtown, they do a lot of things for the community. And they know this community so they know that the fan favorites for Lido, the lobster rolls, the fish tacos, they're going to offer those," Fogle said.
The city is hoping to finalize the new vendor within the next month. In the meantime, different food trucks will sell food everyday from 10 a.m. To 5 p.m. until the concession stand opens back up.
Once repairs on the concession stand are complete, the shell patio in the pavilion area will be removed and replaced with concrete. A shade structure will also be added in to cover the pavilion. After that is complete, the bathrooms will be repaired. Portable restrooms will be brought in for people to use during that time.
The whole renovation project is expected to be complete within the next eight to nine months. The city said their goal is to keep all of the repairs under $500,000.
