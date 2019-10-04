Bald eagles nesting atop construction mound in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Nearby neighbors of a bald eagle nest along El Conquistodor Parkway in Bradenton are worried.
The nest is atop a construction mound and two of the federally protected animals can be seen sitting on top of the pile, which Medallion Homes Construction is planning to knock down and build into single family homes in the spring next year.
It's unclear if the construction company is aware of the nest. We reached out, but have yet to hear back.
Neighbors say it's sad to see animals potentially pushed out of their habitat for more housing developments.
“They were humongous, beautiful bald eagles. They need to be protected. This needs to stop. We are tearing down their habitat,” said one neighbor.
Another added, "I'm seeing them more often and seeing them on construction equipment and the different mounds. They're obviously living here or nesting here."
ABC7 has reached out to Florida Fish and Wildlife to see if they’re investigating.
