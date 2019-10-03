75-year-old killed in three-vehicle crash in Lakewood Ranch

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 75-year-old man was killed in a crash involving three vehicles in Manatee County Wednesday afternoon.
Troopers say around 2:45pm, Gary Peak of Lakewood Ranch was driving northbound off Greenbrook Boulevard when he pulled out onto State Road 70 and was hit by a pickup truck driving westbound driven by a 44-year-old New York resident.
Peak was killed while the driver of the truck was unhurt.
The vehicles were pushed northwest, where they collided with a third vehicle stopped in traffic facing south on Post Boulevard. The driver, a 67-year-old Lakewood Ranch resident, suffered minor injuries.
The crash blocked lanes for about an hour before the vehicles involved were moved off the roadway and troopers remained on scene for hours investigating.
Florida Highway Patrol says charges remain under investigation.
This is the third fatal crash in 24 hours on the Suncoast. A 45-year-old man was killed in a crash on U.S. 41 in Sarasota County early Tuesday night, then later Tuesday night a 40-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed in Manatee County.
