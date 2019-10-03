Troubled nightclub temporarily closed, neighbors say they hope it’s for good

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - In Manatee County, a nightclub in Bradenton that has been a trouble spot for law enforcement for over a year is now closed.
Police have responded to dozen of calls at “Spot 26” and two people were shot there in July.
There’s a sign on the front door of the club saying it’s closed for renovations for 2 to 3 weeks but neighbors say it’s closure isn’t for that.
Neighbors say the club has racked up several code enforcement violations and has even lost it’s liquor license.
ABC 7 checked with the state and the nightclub’s liquor license is current and active.
Reporter Marla Spence also reached out to the county about code enforcement violations and but has not gotten an answer yet.
Regardless of the reason for nightclub’s closing, neighbors say they are relieved the nightclub has not opened for a while.
“I’m getting sleep at night and it’s a lot quieter over here, I feel a lot safer because obviously the lack of shootings going on. In general i’m glad the place is close I hope it stays like that”, says homeowner Louis Kilgore.
For some time neighbors to Nightclub “Spot 26” has been trying to get the place closed down.
They’ve even gone as far as to creating a petition to submit to the county.
ABC 7 tried reaching out to the nightclub owners but did not get an answer.
