Summer heat to continue into 2nd weekend of Fall along Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - No cold fronts on the horizon for the Suncoast at this time. We usually don’t see a strong cold front for the Suncoast until the 2nd week of Oct. One long range model is showing a cold front sliding through our area next Saturday (Oct. 13th). One will get close over this weekend but it falls apart before reaching our area on Sunday.
We will see a gradual increase in moisture content and a sea breeze developing over the weekend which will bring only an isolated shower or two along that sea breeze in the afternoon and evening on Friday. Over the weekend expect generally fair skies with a chance for a few late day storms. The rain chance is at 30% on Saturday and 40% on Sunday.
The highs will be in the low 90′s through Sunday and then expect some upper 80′s through the work week. High pressure will get bumped from its current position over the southeast U.S. out into the Atlantic as a cold front moves into the southeast U.S.
We will see an increase in moisture to start the work week on Monday and this will bring a much better chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms through Thursday. Highs next week are expected to be in the upper 80′s and lows in the low 70′s which is fairly typical.
