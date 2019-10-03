Man sentenced to life in prison for murder in a Lakewood Ranch park

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A man convicted of trying to rob and killing 23-year-old Alexander Cherp at a park in Lakewood Ranch has been sentenced to life in prison.
A Manatee County jury convicted Alan Baily earlier this year after deliberating for less than an hour.
In February 2017, Cherp was found shot outside his vehicle in Greenbrook Park in Lakewood Ranch. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
Detectives say Baily and another man, Jose Hernandez, had met Cherp in the park to smoke marijuana. Instead, Baily and Hernandez tried to rob and then murdered Cherp.
Baily was convicted of attempted robbery and first degree murder. He will spend the rest of his life in prison.
Hernandez took a deal, pleading no contest to attempted robbery and second degree murder, and was sentenced to 43 years behind bars.
