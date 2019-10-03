First Alert Weather: Mostly sunny skies and warm as we wait for rain next week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It will be a mostly sunny day with light winds this afternoon. This may come as welcome news to boaters who have had to deal with a very breezy wind for the last few days. We could use some rain as some of the fire weather indexes have been rising in neighboring counties, but we are unlikely to see much rain today. Over the next few days moisture will slowly increase and a front will close in on Florida Sunday and wash away. As this happens our rain chances will also slowly increase.