W.T Mobile Park residents given more time after given 30 days to move

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton mobile home park is set to close.
There are plans to turn that property into the home for a brand new storage facility.
In September, about two dozen residents on fixed incomes were given notice to leave.
Many have left but others are still scrambling to find a new home.
On September 30th all the residents were supposed to pick up their stuff, leave and find a new place to live.
On Tuesday the residents left found out they’ll have until Friday October 4th to leave the mobile home.
About a month ago the land was sold out from underneath the people who called the park home.
Residents say 95 percent of the people at the park are on disability or retirement and at one time was homeless before moving to the mobile home park.
With little money to make ends meet, residents say there is no way they’ll be able to find affordable housing in such short time.
“A lot of people don’t get their check until the first, some the third so in order for them to rent a u-haul or get a hotel room or get a vehicle to get stuff moving. They’re going to need their checks. My plans were to go to Indiana and hopefully Lord willing I will make it that way but if I can’t come up with the finances to do that we’ll be homeless”, says resident Shelly Marks.
Many of the residents left aren’t sure where their going yet and how they’ll pay to get into a new home.
Several also put everything they own up for sale in their yards.
Residents say there are about four families who have yet to find a new home.
They say any help is appreciated whether it’s helping them pack up their things or even helping them find a new place to stay.
