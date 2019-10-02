Two men accused of beating, stabbing, and robbing victim inside his Sarasota County home

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two men are accused of beating, stabbing and robbing a man at a home in Nokomis earlier this month.
Daniel Jacobo, 43, is charged with burglary with battery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
Jacobo was identified by the victim as one of the men who attacked him in a home on South Emerald Drive around 2pm on Saturday, September 14.
Deputies say Jacobo and 28-year-old Devon Nelson went into the victim's bedroom, caused a considerable amount of damage to the room, beat up and stabbed the victim and forced him to sign over two vehicle titles to Jacobo.
The victim was stabbed in the abdomen, had numerous cuts and bruises to his face and upper body, and an injured vertebrae. He was taken as a trauma alert to Sarasota Memorial Hospital to be treated.
Jacobo was taken into custody on an arrest warrant on Friday, September 25. Deputies say during a post-Miranda interview, he told them Nelson was his accomplice.
Nelson was taken into custody on Monday, September 30 and is also facing charges of burglary with battery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
