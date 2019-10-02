Staying hot and dry through Friday along the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This past September was the warmest on record and now that we are in Oct. this trend continues. The temperature on Wednesday got to 93 degrees just missing the record high by 1 degree.
Temperatures will be staying about 4-6 degrees above average through Sunday. The rain chances staying low through Friday with only a 20% chance for a passing late day shower.
The high pressure which has been in control over the Southeast U.S. will erode and move away from the area will allow for some additional moisture to move in. A backdoor cold front will slide into N. Florida late Saturday. This will allow for a few scattered showers and possible thunderstorm over the weekend during the afternoon and evening.
The rain chances will go up to 30% on Saturday to 40% on Sunday. High temperatures will stay above average through the weekend.
We will see a chance for showers and thunderstorms early next week as another cold front moves into the SE U.S. which will bring fall like conditions across much of the eastern U.S. but not for the Suncoast.
Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid 80′s which is near or slightly below average but no real cold snap heading our way anytime soon.
There is one area of concern in the W. Caribbean we are watching but has little chance of developing into a tropical cyclone as it moves westward toward the Yucatan and then eventually into the SW Gulf of Mexico toward Mexico.
