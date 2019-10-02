Sarasota County and North Port Commissioners Discuss Updates on Legacy Trail Extension and River Road Widening Projects

Nothing was approved today or set in stone at this special meeting, but we are now one step closer to having the Legacy Trail connect all cities in Sarasota County. The County has $2 million dollars available to expand the popular trail, and they’ll be using it to connect the City of North Port. Now, they must approve what route they will build that extension on. They’ve proposed three options, but after today, it looks like the path would go along I-75 and connect through Schewe ranch – then go south until it hits Price Boulevard. The contractors will now be designing the plan to get a better idea of how much it would cost.