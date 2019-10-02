Residents have questions answered during roundabout open house ahead of construction at US 41 and Fruitville Road in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The intersection at US 41 and Fruitville Road will soon be transformed. Work on a 7 million dollar roundabout project getting underway later this month.
“It’s been a long time coming, it’s really part of our Bayfront connectivity plan which we talked about almost ten years ago," said Alex Davis-Shaw, City Engineer for Sarasota. "In ways to try to connect downtown with the Bayfront and make it more accessible for pedestrians and bicyclists.”
In addition to improving safety for pedestrians and bicyclists, city officials say this roundabout will help improve the traffic flow in the area. An open house on Tuesday bringing in a large crowd. Residents getting in depth information on the project and having their questions answered. Not everyone is on board with this.
“I cannot see it working for the volume of traffic, I don’t really think it’s a great idea,” said Karri Senyk, a resident who lives near US 41 and Fruitville Road.
While others are in full support of roundabouts, especially at this part of US 41.
“I love them, I’m a big embracer of change and I think roundabouts are just something we got to get used to,” said Paul Murphy, a Sarasota resident.
Also, other roundabouts are now being built or will be built near this location. Drivers are encouraged to be prepared for traffic and using alternate routes when this project begins in a few weeks. It’s expected to be finished sometime next fall.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.