President Trump to visit Florida, focused on healthcare

THE VILLAGES, Fla. (WWSB) - President Trump is scheduled to visit the Sunshine State on Thursday. He is expected to visit The Villages in North Central Florida to talk about his healthcare vision with a particular focus on Medicare.
It is expected Trump will sign an executive order that is aimed at improving the Medicare program for seniors.
"Florida is a great place to go and unveil something like this. There's so many seniors down there that depend upon Medicare. Many of them live on a fixed income. They need to make sure that their healthcare is there for them when they need it," said White House Policy Council Director Joe Grogan.
The visit from the President was scheduled for earlier in August but was delayed due to back-to-back mass shootings in both El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.
Grogan said the improvements unveiled tomorrow is part of a larger health care vision that the administration has been focused on. That includes lowering medical costs and giving Medicare beneficiaries more options when choosing health care plans.
"Medicare is a important program for America's seniors. They depend on it and the President's going to be talking about new tools and options for seniors to be able to design their health care coverage the way they want, get costs down, put seniors in control, and we're going to have a big program integrity component to this as well to make sure all resources that tax payers put into this program are focused on the patients," Grogan added.
The event will be held at the Sharon Morse Performing Arts Center and is invitation only.
