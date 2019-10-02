Pedestrian struck and killed at 26th Street West in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Troopers say a pedestrian was struck and killed on 26th Street West in Bradenton Tuesday night.
Around 8pm, troopers say northbound traffic on the inside lane of 26th Street West, near Cortez Road West, slowed as a 40-year-old man crossed the road. One driver, a 37-year-old Sarasota man, who was in the inside lane saw slowing traffic and switched to the outside lane.
That’s when troopers say the pedestrian was struck. He was taken to Blake Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.
Troopers say charges are not applicable in this case.
