The heat is on along the Suncoast with near record breaking highs

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With a steady winds out of the east at 10-20 mph we can expect the temperatures to warm into the low to mid 90′s once again on Wednesday and Thursday.
The high on Tuesday was 93 degrees just 1 degree shy of tying the record of 94 set back in 2005. The record high for Oct. 2nd is 94 set back in 1986.
Look for high pressure to continue to dominate our weather through Thursday. We will see generally mostly sunny skies becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with only a 20% chance for a passing shower or two in the afternoon.
This high pressure system will weaken and move further away on Friday which will bring a slightly better chance for afternoon and evening showers an isolated thunderstorms on Friday through the weekend.
It doesn’t appear that we will see a wash out over the weekend just a few more storms in the afternoon and evening.
In the tropics we are watching two areas of concern. One is in the NW Caribbean which only has a 10% chance of developing over the next 5 days. The other is near Hispaniola which is moving to the NE out into the open waters of the Atlantic.
