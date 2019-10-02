First Alert Weather: Dry and hot today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dry air aloft and high pressured anchored over the south will bring a warmer than average day and little chance for rain. September was the warmest on record for Sarasota-Bradenton and the trend continues today and for the rest of the week. Rain chances will begin to increase as we move into the weekend and some tropical moisture lifts north in response to a shifting area of high pressure.