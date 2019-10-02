Driver killed after being ejected during crash on U.S. 41 in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 45-year-old Sarasota man died Tuesday night after being ejected from his pickup truck in a crash on U.S. 41.
Troopers say around 5pm, 75-year-old Edward Fogarty was exiting a driveway onto U.S. 41, across from Cass Way. Fogarty entered the southbound lanes and the driver of a pickup truck, John Gustin, took evasive action.
Gustin swerved to the left, but still hit Fogarty’s vehicle. His truck began to rotate, entered the grass median and overturned.
Gustin was ejected and died at the scene. Fogarty was uninjured.
Troopers say charges are pending further investigation.
