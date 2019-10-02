Deputies arrest husband, wife accused of cruising around in a pickup truck, burglarizing vehicles

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a husband and wife who they say burglarized multiple vehicles in a neighborhood at the 7800th block of 41st Court East.
According to reports, early Saturday morning several people were riding in a pickup truck. Deputies say that a man got out of the truck and was seen on surveillance video entering a vehicle and attempting to go inside two other vehicles that were in the driveway.
Deputies say that the suspect then walked next door to another home and entered a vehicle in that driveway and that he used the garage door opener that was inside the unlocked vehicle to get into the garage. Once he was inside, deputies say he stole several tools and carried them back to the pickup truck.
The sheriff’s office put out photos of the suspect and say tips on social media evidence led them to 27-year-old Joseph McQuillen and his wife, 26-year-old Lindsey McQuillen. Deputies say they found the pair were working together and pawning items.
The couple was arrested at their home in Sarasota. Joseph is charged with three counts of burglary while Lindsey is charged with dealing in stolen property and defrauding a pawn broker.
