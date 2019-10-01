What's Next for Lincoln Memorial Academy?

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Lincoln Memorial Academy students and staff were back at school Monday still under control of the Manatee County School District.
That’s after an administrative judge filed in favor of the district on Friday.
Weeks ago during administrative hearings, evidence was presented in court appealing the Florida Department of Education’s decision to hand over the school to the district after several financial woes.
According to school district officials, the school district had every intention on keeping the school a charter school.
Even giving the former leaders of Lincoln Memorial Academy chance after chance to work with the school district in hopes of keeping it open as a charter school.
Many are now wondering what’s next for the school and will it ever become a charter again in the future.
“The School Board of Manatee County has repeatedly stated that it wants Lincoln Memorial Academy presently as it’s operating to remain a charter school. The intention was for that particular site to remain a charter school however there is a particular process”, says Manatee School District’s General Counsel Mitchell Teitelbaum.
In order for Lincoln Memorial Academy to become a charter school again someone would have to submit a charter school application to the Manatee County School District.
“A viable application that will have the financials that will show solvency, success, and curriculum tied to the Florida Sunshine Standards”, says Teitelbaum.
All the qualifications the school district and the U.S Department of Education say the ball was dropped by the former leaders of LMA.
"You have to have enough money in reserve to be able to start your operation , pay your staff, in contrast LMA, by the time they finished they were in a million half dollars in debt in what was essentially a $3.5 million dollar budget.
Evidence presented showed the school’s former leaders failed to pay crucial bills impacting the health and welfare of the students.
“The water bill, the insurance for athletics, they had not paid their food bill, food itself was not being screened for allergens, employees were not paid over a quarter a million dollars, employees that was paying into the FRS, that money was not paid for their retirement”, says Teitelbaum.
According to the school district no one has claimed interest in the school yet.
School district officials say the charter school application is due by Feburary.
If approved that application could be expedited and the school could run as a charter school by the 2020-2021 school year.
