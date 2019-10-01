Staff and students at Bradenton elementary school wear pink to show support for teacher battling breast cancer

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - An entire school in Manatee County showed their support for a teacher fighting breast cancer this week.
Students and staff at B.D. Gullett Elementary School wore pink clothes and jewelry, dyed their hair and put on temporary pink tattoos to show support for Sarah Body, a fourth grade teacher at the school who's in the midst of her own battle against cancer.
Mrs. Body has two more rounds of chemo to undergo and the school wanted to show her that she’s not alone!
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
