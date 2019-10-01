Search continues for suspects involved in attempted car burglaries in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Surveillance photos show just one of several suspects the sheriff’s office says is responsible for numerous attempted car break-ins in the Hunter’s Grove development. It happened early Saturday morning in the 7800 block of 41st Court East in the Sarasota section of Manatee County.
“It’s a bit of a trend, when we start seeing where they are showing up in neighborhoods where they can burglarize more than one vehicle, then we know this is something," said Randy Warren, spokesperson for the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. "They’re just continuing to try to do, taking advantage of the fact the cars are left unlocked.”
One of the vehicles a suspect got into had a garage door opener. It was used to get into the garage of the home and steal tools. Keith Bryan lives in this neighborhood. He says this has happened here before but he feels safe because of the security system he and other neighbors have.
“I’m not worried about it, the neighbors kind of keep an eye out for each other," said Bryan. "It’s a nice, quiet neighborhood but it is off the beaten path a little bit.”
The sheriff’s office says these suspects could strike again, so residents are being urged to lock their vehicles. The suspects were in a pickup truck and deputies believe they are in their mid 20′s. One of the suspects was wearing light clothing with a flat brim hat and black slides. He had tattoos on his left forearm.
If you do have any more information on this, you’re being asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
