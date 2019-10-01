Sarasota woman accused of driving drunk, getting in crash with two young children in her car

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota woman is facing multiple charges after deputies say she was driving drunk with two young children in her car when she was involved in an accident.
The sheriff's office was called to Tuttle Avenue and Southgate Circle around 6pm on Friday for a crash.
Neither driver was injured, but deputies say one of the drivers, 27-year-old Kimberly Toomey, smelled of alcohol and appeared to be drunk. Deputies say she was dropping paperwork, swaying on her feet and walked into her car's bumper while trying to walk to the front of the car.
Deputies conducted a field sobriety test and say Toomey couldn't maintain her balance and fell while trying to stand with her feet side by side.
Though initially denying it, deputies say later Toomey admitted drinking while picking up two children, ages 4 and 8, from the Boys & Girls Club shortly before the accident. She reportedly told deputies that she had put alcohol in a McDonald’s cup.
Neither child was hurt in the crash. The Florida Department of Children and Family Services responded to the scene and took custody of both children.
Toomey was arrested and taken to the Sarasota County Jail, where deputies say a breath test revealed her blood alcohol content to be .355, which is more than four times the legal limit.
Toomey is charged with DUI with Property Damage, DUI with Blood Alcohol Content .15 of Higher and two counts of DUI with a Passenger Under 18 Years Old. The sheriff’s office says she has one prior arrest for DUI in 2013.
