Sarasota celebrates reopening of Pioneer Park playground

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The city of Sarasota held a ribbon cutting on Tuesday morning to celebrate the reopening of the playground at Pioneer Park.
The playground was burnt down by vandals in February and had to be replaced.
Sarasota County Parks and Recreation Director Jerry Fogle said the park is now bigger and better than ever before.
"We're happy to have this day come about. Obviously the playground was burnt down by vandals and now that we have a new playground, I'm so excited for the kids and for the community," said Fogle.
The city has added new features to the playground that were not there before.
“It is ADA accessible so you can feel the components and so it gives everybody, it’s inclusive of everyone and makes sure everyone has an ability to come and enjoy the playground,” he said.
Fogle said he hopes the community will take better care of the playground this time and they are looking into installing cameras at several of the parks in the city.
