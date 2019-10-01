North Port Hopes to Ban Sales of Vape and Tobacco Products to Anyone Younger Than 21

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s become an epidemic. What started as a way for people to quit smoking cigarettes, has turned into what many say is an even worse health hazard. Vaping has now been linked to dozens of deaths and lung illnesses in the United States. Now, one local city isn’t waiting for the federal or state government to step in and do something about it. The City of North Port hopes to be able to ban the sales of vapes and tobacco to anyone younger than 21.