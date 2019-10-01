North Port Hopes to Ban Sales of Vape and Tobacco Products to Anyone Younger Than 21

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s become an epidemic. What started as a way for people to quit smoking cigarettes, has turned into what many say is an even worse health hazard. Vaping has now been linked to dozens of deaths and lung illnesses in the United States. Now, one local city isn’t waiting for the federal or state government to step in and do something about it. The City of North Port hopes to be able to ban the sales of vapes and tobacco to anyone younger than 21.
It’s been discussed for months, but after the North Port Chapter of Students Working Against Tobacco asked city commissioners for age restrictions – they knew it was time to act on it. The city is now creating an ordinance to be put into effect by January of 2020. Especially because schools are now reporting seeing more and more students with these e-cigarettes.. And many say it’s the flavored products that are appealing to them.
Even though this might not curb the epidemic, the city says it will help our community. However, others say this will not solve anything and that any adult, 18-20 year olds included, should be able to choose whether or not they want to smoke.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.