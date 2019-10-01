MCSO welcomes first female SWAT Operator

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s Deputy Amy Holmes says she shed a few tears of joy after she found out her hard work paid off.
My best friend who also works here called me and said ‘congrats operator’ I shed a few more tears and then I finally got my personal action which means I’m definitely on the team.," she said.
The 25-year old is now part of MCSO SWAT team, and she’s the first female and the youngest in the group.
“I knew I wanted to do it, it’s something I wanted to do my whole adulthood,” she said.
On Saturday, she showed her skills with the rest of her team at the 2019 SWAT Competition. With hard work and determination, MSCO took second place, and her team members say they can’t be any prouder.
“She surprised me and she continues to do so,” said Detective Curtis Briles.
“She’s been a very valuable asset to the team, she gives 110% from what we have seen,” said Sergeant David Bocchino.
Holmes says at first she was scared to let anyone know about her decision. But those in law enforcement encouraged her to make this big step.
Now she hopes other women can do the same.
“I hope to inspire other women, and there’s women out there who are already on the team and ready to try out. I want to encourage them,” she said.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.