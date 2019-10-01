FWC investigating after alligator found headless along Sarasota roadway

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Division of Law Enforcement with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are an alligator was found headless on the side of a Sarasota roadway.
FWC says they received a report on Monday morning of an alligator on the side of Lorraine Road near State Road 72 that was dead with its head removed. You can see the uncensored picture here, but we have to warn you that it is graphic.
FWC says their officers examined the carcass and determined that based on its injuries it was likely hit by a vehicle while crossing the road and its head was removed afterwards.
Though FWC says it does not appear the alligator was killed illegally, it is still illegal to possess an alligator or alligator parts without proper permits.
Anyone who has any information on this case should call the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline at 1-888-404-3922.
FWC says callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward.
