First Alert Weather: A few showers this afternoon as temperatures stay warm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure to the north controls the weather again today. Dry air aloft will limit the number of storms we see but the ones that do form could have gusty winds. Thunderstorms are not likely today. The rain chance will stand at 20% with afternoon highs in the low to mid 90′s from coast to inland locations. The winds will stay breezy today and out of the east. Boaters can expect a moderate chop on Bay and inland waters.