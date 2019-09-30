Woman found dead in a burning Florida porta-party

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (WWSB) - A death investigation is underway on the east coast of Florida after a body was found inside a porta-potty.
Authorities in St. Augustine say firefighters responded to a fire that had engulfed a porta-potty Saturday morning.
After the fire was out, responders found human remains in the rubble.
Neighbors say they heard a blast before the fire was discovered.
Detectives say it appears the victim was a woman, but they don’t have any missing person reports at this time.
On Monday, the medical examiner is expected to do an autopsy to identify the person and determine the cause of death.
