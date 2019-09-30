Temperatures to soar again to near record levels on Tuesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hello? Can someone tell mother nature it’s FALL! The high on Monday was 95 degrees an all time record high. The normal high is 88 degrees for the last day in September.
The heat index was 102 degrees around 3 p.m. at the Sarasota/Bradenton airport. There are two cold fronts are projected to move down to the SE U.S. over the next 10 days. Unfortunately those fronts are forecast to stop before they reach the Suncoast.
So expect temperatures to stay a few degrees above average through Thursday with highs in the low to mid 90′s. Expect mostly sunny skies through Thursday as well with only a slight chance for a late day shower or two. The rain chance is at 20% Tuesday and Wednesday and going up to 40% on Thursday.
We will see an increase in moisture on Friday and this will stick around through the weekend. What this means is that we should see increasing cloudiness on Friday with a good chance for showers and thunderstorms to be scattered about through Sunday.
Highs will be in the upper 80′s on Friday and through Sunday as a result of increase in cloud cover due to the frontal system to our north and the weakening of the high pressure ridge.
