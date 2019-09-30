Public invited to Sarasota funeral of veteran who had no immediate family

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - All are welcome to attend the funeral service of a veteran with no immediate family happening at a Sarasota cemetery.
Edward K. Pearson, 80, of Naples passed away on August 31, 2019. He will be laid to rest at the Sarasota National Cemetery at 9810 State Road 72 in Sarasota on Tuesday, October 1 at 12pm.
Pearson was a veteran and ABC7 has received dozens of emails, phone calls and messages on social media asking the news station to share this service so that he is not laid to rest without people present to honor his service and celebrate his life. He will be laid to rest with military honors.
Please note: There is a discrepancy in the time the service is taking place. A widely shared news article clipping lists 12:30pm as the time, but the website listing the service also states 12pm. If you plan on attending, please plan on coming early.
If you cannot attend, ABC7 will be at the service and share it with you on air and on our Facebook page.
