Nik Wallenda to walk high wire with mother Delilah in Tampa this week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nik Wallenda will take to the high wire again this week but this time it will be with his 66-year-old mother Delilah.
The two will walk untethered between two hotel towers on October 3rd at 12:10 p.m.
It will happen at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tampa. This comes amid a Grand Celebration Weekend at the hotel to recognize the completion of a $700 million expansion.
That expansion includes a new hotel tower, pool and spa, along with retail and dining outlets.
This walk is something the mother/son duo have wanted to do for a long time.
"The last walk we did together was back in 2011 and it was recreating the walk that took my great grandfather's life and it was certainly a very emotional walk and I imagine this one will be as well. It's not very often that I have an opportunity to walk with my mom in a setting like this," said Nik Wallenda about the upcoming walk.
The walk will look very similar to Nik and his sister Lijana’s walk in New York City that happened in June. The two will cross over each other and continue to walk toward opposite ends of the high wire.
This is the first time Delilah Wallenda has walked publicly in years but she said she has been practicing and is ready.
“I don’t want to give it up. I don’t believe in giving up, just like I would like to encourage everyone out there to not give up, the age doesn’t matter,” said Delilah Wallenda.
