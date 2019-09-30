Money saving Monday: How to save on pet expenses

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Anyone who has a pet knows how expensive it can be when it comes to giving them the care they need.
One way to keep a pet healthy, which in turn will keep their medical costs down, is by feeding them nutritious food.
Anna Cooke, who is an Editor at The New Barker, said when it comes to food, pet owners shouldn’t head straight for the cheapest option. Cooke said pet owners should look at the ingredients on the food label and make sure there’s no fillers, additives, or chemicals. Most stores carry healthy and affordable food options.
Other preventative care measures pet owners should consider is to do annual checkups at the vet, get necessary vaccines, and brush their pet's teeth everyday. Cooke said brushing your pet's teeth could save a pet owner anywhere from $500 to $1,000 down the line in medical bills.
When it comes to saving money at the vet, look for any seasonal discounts or annual health packages offered.
Medications can be pricey, but try to shop around to see where the best price is. GoodRx for pets is good at finding the cheapest prescriptions available.
Another expense that can add up is grooming your pet. Look for DIY grooming stations near you. But, if you prefer to go to a professional groomer, Cooke said to see if the groomer offers a pre-pay plan, which may offer lower grooming costs. Brushing your pet’s hair in between grooming visits will help keep the cost down as well.
Lastly, when leaving town, a pet owner could pay a lot of money to leave their pet in a kennel. Using a website like Rover.com finds pet sitters in the same town to watch a person’s cat or dog for a fraction of the price. However, if a person plans on traveling with their pet, a website like petswelcome.com is a good resource to find pet-friendly hotels.
