Marshalls opening this week in a Venice shopping center

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - There is new life for a Venice shopping center.
After almost ten years of sitting empty, the former K-Mart building off of U.S. 41 Bypass in the Jacaranda Plaza will reopen this week as Marshalls.
The Marshall’s grand opening is set for this Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Even though it struggled financially, K-Mart occupied most of the plaza for years until finally closing in 2009 with the loss of around 50 employees.
The new Marshall’s store is expected employ around 60 people.
