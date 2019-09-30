Homeless woman arrested after trashing church in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies have arrested a 32-year-old homeless woman who trashed a church in Bradenton.
Deputies responded on scene at the 4200 block of 26th Street West in reference to a suspicious person. Deputies say that when arriving on scene they saw Amy Cliatt kicking the church’s door repeatedly while she was screaming after an unknown person.
Deputies say that Cliatt claimed that an unknown white male took her bag and went inside the church. However, there was not anyone inside of the church.
Deputies say that almost every room within a wing of the church was ransacked with items thrown about inside and outside of the church.
When she was interviewed, deputies say that Cliatt admitted that she went inside of the church and said that she didn’t mean to trash the church. According to reports, she said that she ‘just wanted to use the use the bathroom and make some lemonade.’
However, deputies also say that Cliatt did admit to ransacking the church.
Deputies say that they learned through church personnel that a TV was scratched as a result of the incident and that the estimated damages are $1,000.
According to deputies, the church’s youth pastor, Vincent Hogue, says he witnessed Cliatt enter the church without permission through the Family Life Center door.
Cliatt was arrested and transported to Manatee County Jail without incident and she’s being charged with a felony.
